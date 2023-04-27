PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $73.10 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.