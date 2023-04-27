PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 7th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
PACCAR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71.
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,871,000 after buying an additional 1,005,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,302,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,908,000 after buying an additional 531,258 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
