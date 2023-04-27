Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20,210.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,683 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.2 %

RSG stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

