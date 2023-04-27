Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $11.13 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1,118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

VRSK opened at $190.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $214.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

