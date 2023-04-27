Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.12 Million Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of TimkenSteel worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMST opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

