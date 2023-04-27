Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 124,609 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,609 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

