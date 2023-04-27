Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 165,007 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1,089.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,007 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

O opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

