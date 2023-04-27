Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5,884.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,939 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Ameren worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,090,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,321,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,313,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,958,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ameren by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,985,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,008,000 after buying an additional 184,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.