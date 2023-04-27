Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 11,194.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,487 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NiSource worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 183.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NiSource by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.29 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several analysts have commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

