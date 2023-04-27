Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.
Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 8.4 %
PGY opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.