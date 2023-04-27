Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Now Covered by Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 8.4 %

PGY opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGY. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.