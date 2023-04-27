Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,692 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $72.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

