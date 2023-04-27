Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,816 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.