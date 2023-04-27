Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

