Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after acquiring an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,523,000 after buying an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

