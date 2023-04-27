Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 615 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.75 and its 200-day moving average is $240.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

