Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

