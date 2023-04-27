Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,307 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after buying an additional 158,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,439 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $203.61 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $217.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.