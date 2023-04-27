Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH opened at $311.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.33 and its 200-day moving average is $311.82.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

