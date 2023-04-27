Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). Parkland had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of C$8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.86 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

PKI stock opened at C$30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.57. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

