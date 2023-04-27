Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,068 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

D opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

