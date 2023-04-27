Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

