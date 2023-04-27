Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

