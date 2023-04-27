Paula Bell Acquires 70 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell purchased 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £124.60 ($155.61).

On Friday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 72 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £126 ($157.36).

On Friday, February 24th, Paula Bell acquired 58 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £124.70 ($155.74).

LON SPT opened at GBX 177.10 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.17. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 160.20 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,362.31, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spirent Communications to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

