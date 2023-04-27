PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $210.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $259.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $190.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.