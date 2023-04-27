Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 57,895 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,000. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Settian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

