PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) versus Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Financial Contrast

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Amgen 4 3 6 0 2.15

Amgen has a consensus price target of $251.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Amgen 24.89% 359.47% 15.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Amgen $26.32 billion 4.85 $6.55 billion $12.11 19.72

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amgen beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

