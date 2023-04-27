Piper Sandler Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $270.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

META stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.38. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.