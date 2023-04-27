Piper Sandler Trims Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Target Price to $16.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $663.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

