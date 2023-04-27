Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAGP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

