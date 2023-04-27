PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PCH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 831,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after purchasing an additional 558,321 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,183,000 after purchasing an additional 422,885 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

