PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $158.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

Shares of PPG opened at $137.64 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

