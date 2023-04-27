Primoris Services Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

