Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $165.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.
PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.
Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:PGR opened at $133.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. Progressive has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $149.87.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $3,658,242. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
