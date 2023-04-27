Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $68.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBGY. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($75.56) to €71.00 ($78.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

PUBGY stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

