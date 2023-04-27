Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Lowered by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.01.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

