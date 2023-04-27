Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut by Zacks Research

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

Shares of IDXX opened at $481.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,416,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

