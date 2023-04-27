Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.89. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,643 shares of company stock worth $161,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 139,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also

