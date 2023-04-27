Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Cut by Northland Capmk

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nokia Oyj in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.0329 dividend. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

