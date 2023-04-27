Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

