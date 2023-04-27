Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,859. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

