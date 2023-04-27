Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.