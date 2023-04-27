Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,299,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,823,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 380,822 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

