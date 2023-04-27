Rapid7 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 709% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,343 call options.

RPD stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $27,587,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

