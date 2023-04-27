Rapid7 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 709% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,343 call options.
Rapid7 Price Performance
RPD stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Rapid7
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $27,587,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.
