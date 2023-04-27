Raymond James Analysts Give WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) a C$8.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.79.
WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %
WELL opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.64. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.06.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.
