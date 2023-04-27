Raymond James Analysts Give WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) a C$8.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.79.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

WELL opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.64. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director Thomas Craig Liston sold 9,700 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$45,396.00. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.