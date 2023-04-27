Raymond James Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CSFB dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.91.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$8.51.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7635135 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

