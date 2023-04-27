Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.39 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $726.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

