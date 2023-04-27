Regions Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

RF opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

