Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 2.6 %

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after buying an additional 2,388,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,225,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 159,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.