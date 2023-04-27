Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

