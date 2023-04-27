Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Express’ Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $155.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

